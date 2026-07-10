Malaysia Airlines launches daily Changsha-Kuala Lumpur direct flights

(ECNS) -- Malaysia Airlines officially launched its daily scheduled service between Changsha in Hunan Province and Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, with the inaugural inbound flight MH520 landing at Changsha Huanghua International Airport at 1:05 a.m. with a load factor of 91%.

The daily Changsha-Kuala Lumpur direct flight service was launched by Malaysia Airlines on July 9, 2026. (Photo: Zou Yan)

The route is operated by a Boeing 737-8, with one round trip per day. Outbound flight MH521 departs Changsha at 2:05 a.m. and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 6:50 a.m. local time. The return flight, MH520, leaves Kuala Lumpur at 8:00 p.m. local time and arrives in Changsha at 1:05 a.m. the next day.

The new service is Malaysia Airlines' first scheduled route to Hunan Province. With its launch, the number of direct flights between Changsha and Kuala Lumpur will increase to three or four per day, making Kuala Lumpur the busiest international destination served from Changsha by passenger volume.

Leveraging the Kuala Lumpur hub, passengers from Hunan can connect to popular ASEAN destinations including Penang, Langkawi, Bangkok and Singapore. Travelers from Malaysia and other ASEAN countries can also access central and west-central China via Changsha.

Changsha Huanghua International Airport has increased frequencies on three popular international routes — Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Singapore — during the summer travel peak, further strengthening the city's role as an international aviation hub in central China.

(By Tang Yuxian)