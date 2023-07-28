Xi welcomes guests attending Chengdu Universiade

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Here is the full text.

Toast by H.E. Xi Jinping

President of the People’s Republic of China

At the Welcoming Banquet of

The Opening Ceremony of

The Chengdu FISU World University Games

Chengdu, July 28, 2023

Distinguished Colleagues,

Distinguished FISU Acting President Leonz Eder,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

It is a great pleasure to join you in Chengdu for the 31st World University Games in the blossoming summer. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in the name of my wife and myself, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to all our distinguished guests!

The Chengdu FISU World University Games will officially open tonight. China has committed itself to organizing a streamlined, safe and splendid games. In spite of COVID-19 and other adverse factors, we have acted vigorously to fulfill our solemn pledge for a successful World University Games and to make new contributions to the cause of international youth sports.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Since its inception, the World University Games has always been a celebration of youth, solidarity and friendship.

—We should bring together young people from around the world to promote world peace and development with the power of youth. While the key to state-to-state relations lies in close bonds between peoples, efforts to this end must start from the youth. The younger generation motivated by ideals and responsibilities are the future of mankind as well as the hope of the lofty pursuit of peace and development. China will work with FISU and all participating delegations to make the Chengdu Games a grand sports event that will present the charms of China, the vibe of our times and the beauty of youth, and facilitate mutual understanding among young people from around the world, so as to provide new impetus for the progress of mankind.

—We should carry forward the spirit of the World University Games to stand up to global challenges in solidarity. Sixty-two years ago, Dr. Paul Schleimer, founding President of FISU, described the World University Games as a gathering of friendship. This characterization, together with the values of friendship, fraternity, fair play, perseverance, integrity, cooperation and application championed by FISU, has not only guided the sports activities of university students around the world, but also inspired us to navigate the changes of the world, of our times and of the course of history. We should promote solidarity through sports, build up positive energy across the international community, join hands to tackle global challenges such as climate change, food crisis and terrorism, and shape a better future through cooperation.

—We should deepen exchanges and mutual learning to promote harmony without uniformity in the spirit of inclusiveness. Civilizations take different forms, making the world colorful and diverse. Young people are full of vitality. They can and should be able to view diversity from an equal, inclusive and friendly perspective, and see different cultures with an attitude of mutual appreciation and mutual learning. The Chengdu Games should be an opportunity for us to champion the common values of humanity and write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

In ancient times, the metropolis of Chengdu, known as Yi, was famous for its magnificent landscape and rich culture. This historical and cultural city has long been a hub of exchanges connecting China to the rest of the world, like a pearl on the southwestern Silk Road. Today, Chengdu is one of the most dynamic and happiest cities in China. Thanks to its inclusiveness, the city has continued to prosper economically and thrive culturally since it was founded over 2,300 years ago. I encourage you to tour the city, to experience and share firsthand the multifaceted manifestations of the Chinese path to modernization.

Now, I would like to propose a toast,

To the success of the Chengdu Games;

To solidarity and friendship among all peoples in the world; and

To the health of all distinguished guests and your families.

Cheers!