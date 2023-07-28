LINE

Cooperation between China, Pacific island countries is open, transparent: FM

(ECNS) -- The cooperation between China and Pacific island countries is open and transparent and fully respects countries’ sovereignty and will, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Thursday.

According to media reports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said while meeting the press in Tonga on Wednesday that China engaged in “problematic” behavior, “predatory” economic activities and investments that promote corruption in this region. Besides Blinken, many U.S. senior officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also visited Pacific island countries recently. Some interpreted it as the U.S.’s effort of increasing influence in the region to counter “China’s presence”.

“We never attach any political strings and never target any third party. The cooperation has been welcomed and recognized by governments and peoples of Pacific island countries,” Mao said.

She added that Pacific island countries are not the “backyard” of any country and China is not interested in competing with any country for influence, or seeking the so-called “geopolitical presence” or “sphere of influence”.

“We hope that the U.S. will provide genuine support for Pacific island countries and contribute to their development and stability,” she concluded.

