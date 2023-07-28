China firmly opposes U.S. slipping negative China-related content into NDAA: FM

(ECNS) -- China firmly opposes the U.S. slipping negative China-related content into the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a press conference on Thursday.

Mao made the remarks in response to the amendment to the NDAA just passed by the U.S. Senate. The amendment would require U.S. companies to notify Washington about high-tech investments in China and other countries of concern.

Mao said that the economic cooperation between China and the U.S. is mutually beneficial and win-win in nature.

“Arbitrarily placing curbs for normal investment activities in the industrial community and private sectors violates the principle of market economy, disrupts the global industrial and supply chains and will only end up hurting the U.S. investors,” she added.