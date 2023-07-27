LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

New Sanxingdui Museum building starts trial operation in SW China's Sichuan

2023-07-27 22:13:36Ecns.cn Editor : Lu Yan ECNS App Download

The new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan Province started trial operation on Thursday, with nearly 600 relics unearthed from the renowned Sanxingdui Ruins displayed to the public for the first time. 　

Located beside the old museum building, the new facility has a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, five times that of the old one. 　

A total of more than 1,500 pieces or sets of relics, including pottery, bronze, jade and gold wares are showcased in the new building, which has an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters.

Among the highlights are a nearly 4-meter-high sacred bronze tree, golden masks, and bronze standing figurines, all dating back around 3,000 years. More than 300 relics were newly excavated from the sacrificial pits No. 3 to No. 8. 　

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]