New Sanxingdui Museum building starts trial operation in SW China's Sichuan

The new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in southwest China's Sichuan Province started trial operation on Thursday, with nearly 600 relics unearthed from the renowned Sanxingdui Ruins displayed to the public for the first time.

Located beside the old museum building, the new facility has a total construction area of 54,400 square meters, five times that of the old one.

A total of more than 1,500 pieces or sets of relics, including pottery, bronze, jade and gold wares are showcased in the new building, which has an exhibition area of 22,000 square meters.

Among the highlights are a nearly 4-meter-high sacred bronze tree, golden masks, and bronze standing figurines, all dating back around 3,000 years. More than 300 relics were newly excavated from the sacrificial pits No. 3 to No. 8.