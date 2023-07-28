Xie and Kerry hold talks on climate change, Sino-US dialogue

China's special envoy for climate change, Xie Zhenhua, held talks with the United States Presidential Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, via video on Thursday at the invitation of the U.S. side, according to a media release from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The duo further exchanged views on strengthening China-U.S. dialogue and joining hands to promote global multilateral climate process, the release said.

"The two sides agreed to continue to maintain close communication," it added.

The Thursday talks occurred just a few days after a trip by Kerry to China from July 16 to July 19.

During the time, Premier Li Qiang, Vice-President Han Zheng and Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Kerry.

Recently, Xie also met with Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, according to the release.

The pair exchanged in-depth views on the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, also known as COP28, and on climate cooperation between the two nations.

During his meeting with the ambassador, Xie expressed China's firm support for the UAE to host COP28, which will take place from Nov 30 to Dec 12.