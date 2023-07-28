HKSAR chief executive visits Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway project

John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, visited the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway construction site here in Indonesia's capital on Wednesday.

Lee said at a press conference after the visit that he appreciated the remarkable progress of this key project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which bears a special meaning as this year marks the BRI's 10th anniversary.

Lee is leading an HKSAR delegation to Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia to further strengthen cooperation between Hong Kong and ASEAN members.