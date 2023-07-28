Taiwan youths gain insights into Beijing's development

(ECNS) -- More than 20 young Taiwan youths from Brazil, the United States, Thailand, and other countries participated in a special Citywalk event along Wangjing Street and Liangma River International Waterfront Area in Beijing on Thursday, immersing themselves in the charm of the city and gaining insights into the capital's development and changes.

"Last time I came to Beijing was in 2016, and I feel that over these few years, Beijing has undergone significant changes, becoming more beautiful and tidy," said Li Zhiyun, a young Taiwan compatriot from Brazil.

"Come and give it a try!" exclaimed Gao Yiyang from the United States, marveling at an intelligent fountain that adjusts its water levels by interaction.

"Beijing is quite different from what I previously understood about it while in the U.S.," said Gao on his first visit to the Chinese mainland.

He added that many things around him were fascinating and novel. "Before coming here, my impression of Beijing was of a historically rich ancient capital. I didn't expect Beijing would combine historical and cultural heritage so well with modern life," he said.

The young compatriots were captivated by the adorable bear sculptures, the colorful art canopy, and the intelligent water curtain capable of displaying movies.

Rows of diverse small shops also caught the attention of them. Zhou Kunying from Brazil, with the help of his companions, made his first payment using Alipay and praised the experience as "cool and convenient."

Cai Ruina from Indonesia showed a keen interest in community governance. "In the community where I live, if you need to obtain a certificate or go through any procedure, you usually have to search for information yourself or ask friends," she said.

Cai believed that the community in China, as a communication bridge, can help people improve efficiency in handling affairs. Even for new residents, it becomes easier to integrate into local life, giving them a true sense of belonging.

Shi Tingxuan, who grew up in Brazil, used her academic background to draw an analogy to community governance. "My major in university is industrial engineering. I think community governance is somewhat similar, as it also involves applying new methods and tools to solve problems more efficiently. However, the products of community governance are unique – they are geared towards producing people's sense of happiness," she said.