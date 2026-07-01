Xi confers July 1 Medal on model CPC members

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing on Wednesday morning.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing on Wednesday morning.
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