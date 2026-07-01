Wednesday Jul 1, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Society

Xi confers July 1 Medal on model CPC members

2026-07-01 11:25:39Xinhua Editor : Zhang Jiahao ECNS App Download

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, conferred the July 1 Medal, the Party's highest honor, on model CPC members at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing on Wednesday morning.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]