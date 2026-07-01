Xi stresses absolute Party leadership over people's armed forces

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday stressed upholding the absolute Party leadership over the people's armed forces.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC.

He urged efforts to achieve the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027 and elevate the people's armed forces to world-class standards at a faster pace.

Xi also called for efforts to resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests, and make greater contributions to safeguarding world peace and development.