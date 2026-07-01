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CPC boasts unparalleled fine qualities: Xi

2026-07-01 13:22:35Xinhua Editor : Zhang Jiahao ECNS App Download

The Communist Party of China (CPC) boasts fine qualities with no parallel among other political parties and political forces, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said on Wednesday in Beijing.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC.

The CPC remains committed to seeking truth, and always adheres to the right direction, Xi said.

It is deeply rooted in the people, and always boasts a solid foundation, he noted.

Xi said that the CPC courageously rises to its historic missions and always keeps a strategic initiative in hand.

The CPC follows the development trend, and always remains at the forefront of the times, Xi noted.

He said that it has the courage and ability to fight and is always confident about winning.

The CPC focuses on constant self-improvement, and is always full of vitality, Xi said.

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