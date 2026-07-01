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Xi highlights CPC's unshakable commitment to resolving Taiwan question, realizing China's complete reunification

2026-07-01 13:16:45Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment for the Communist Party of China (CPC), Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said on Wednesday. 

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a gathering in celebration of the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC.

He pledged resolute actions to fight secessionists seeking "Taiwan independence," oppose external interference, and advance national reunification.

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