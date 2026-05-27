Call to enhance global ocean governance

Participants of the roundtable meeting visit the Wuyuan Bay wetland park in Xiamen, Fujian province, on Tuesday. (Photo:China Daily)

Experts gathered in the coastal city of Xiamen for the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development 2026 Roundtable Meeting have called for broader efforts to enhance global ocean governance through multilateral cooperation.

The two-day event, which concluded on Tuesday, hosted about 150 delegates, including officials from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, leaders of Fujian province and Xiamen, council members, international partners, and representatives from research institutes and enterprises.

At this year's roundtable, themed "Harmony Between Humanity and the Ocean: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth", participants shared the council's latest research findings and policy recommendations on the sustainable blue economy, biodiversity conservation, low-carbon transition and green international development.

Discussions focused on promoting synergies among multilateral conventions to advance global ocean governance, accelerating the green and low-carbon transition of marine industries to foster a renewable blue economy, and deepening "Beautiful Bay" construction to support high-quality economic development in bay areas.

During the event, attendees visited Wuyuan Bay and local mangrove ecological zones for a firsthand experience into Xiamen's progress and innovative practices in marine ecological restoration.

Guillermo Ortuno Crespo, co-lead of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas High Seas Specialist Group, said Xiamen stands as an example of how population and economic growth can coexist with ecological sustainability, addressing one of the world's biggest challenges.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn from each other and to learn more about the Chinese vision for future ocean governance," Crespo said. "If great countries like China can demonstrate that nature does not come second to economic development, but can instead be placed front and center through the vision of ecological civilization, that would send a positive message to the region and the world."

The event came at a critical turning point for global marine policy after the BBNJ Agreement — the agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction — entered into force on Jan 17, marking a new chapter in global ocean governance.

On Jan 16, China officially submitted a note verbale to the UN secretary-general, applying to host the agreement's permanent secretariat in Xiamen.

According to China's official proposal, Xiamen pledged support to ensure the secretariat's smooth operation, including the provision of a dedicated 15-story modern office building, full waivers of utility fees for the first five years, and a special fund to support the capacity-building efforts and participation of developing countries.

Dimitri de Boer, director for China at ClientEarth, an environmental law organization, spoke highly of Xiamen's potential as the host city, adding that the prospect of a UN secretariat based in Xiamen to help manage the shared oceans has drawn widespread attention.

"Having visited the city several times, Xiamen feels to me like the most beautiful city in China, and it is truly wonderful," he said. "With landmarks like Xiamen University and Gulangyu Island, beaches across the city, a comfortable climate and strong marine technical capabilities, it is an ideal location.

"Xiamen is a highly suitable choice, given China's strong commitment to environmental protection. This would also be a monumental milestone for Xiamen's internationalization," he added.