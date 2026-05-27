China launches communications test satellite with Long March-7A rocket

(ECNS) - China launched an experimental communications satellite into space using a Long March-7A rocket from the Wenchang space launch center in South China's Hainan Province early Wednesday, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC).

China launches an experimental communications satellite into space using a Long March-7A rocket from Hainan Province on Wednesday. (Photo: Luo Yunfei/ China News Service)

The Communication Technology Experimental Satellite-24 was launched at 12:16 a.m. Beijing time and successfully entered its planned orbit, CASC said.

The satellite will be used to test multi-band and high-speed satellite communication technologies.

The launch also marked the first mission in which the Long March-7A rocket completed assembly and testing work at a newly built integration and testing facility at the Wenchang launch site, according to CASC.

China has been expanding launch infrastructure at Wenchang to support a higher launch cadence. CASC said the Long March-7 series now has access to two assembly and testing buildings, two mobile launch platforms and two sets of ground support systems at the site, increasing annual launch capacity from six launches to 12.

Wednesday's mission was the 645th flight of China's Long March rocket series.

(By Zhang Jiahao)