1 killed, several wounded in Israeli strike targeting senior Hamas figure in Gaza City

A Palestinian woman was killed and several others were wounded Tuesday evening in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City that Israel said targeted a senior Hamas commander, Palestinian medical sources and Israeli officials said.

Eyewitnesses and local sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes fired three missiles at a multi-story residential building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City, triggering large explosions and fires.

Palestinian medical sources said at least one woman was killed and several others sustained injuries, some critically. The wounded were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a joint statement that the Israeli military has carried out the strike under their direction, targeting Mohammed Odeh, whom they described as "the new leader of Hamas' military wing."

It remained unclear whether Odeh was killed in the strike.

According to the statement, Odeh served as head of Hamas intelligence staff during the October 2023 attack on southern Israel, and was appointed about a week ago as commander-in-chief of Hamas' armed wing al-Qassam Brigades to succeed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli strike on May 15.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas regarding the development.