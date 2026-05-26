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Insights | Russian expert: Russia-China friendly ties stand precisely as bedrock of stability the world needs most

2026-05-26 15:08:44Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

"In today's turbulent geopolitical landscape, Russia-China ties have been tempered over time and have had deep bonds. Their friendly relations stand precisely as the bedrock of stability that the global arena needs most," said Ekaterina Zaklyazminskaya, head of the Center for World Politics and Strategic Analysis at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

In her opinion, this new paradigm of state-to-state relations sets a model for the Global South among the vast non-Western world. (Wu Xinru)

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