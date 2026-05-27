China's listed companies top 5,500 as market capitalization climbs

(ECNS) - China's domestic stock market continued to expand in April, with total market capitalization rising 7.9% from the previous month, while manufacturing companies continued to dominate new listings, according to data released on Tuesday by the China Association for Public Companies.

As of the end of April, China has 5,519 listed companies across the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing exchanges, the association said.

During the month, 19 companies completed initial public offerings, raising a combined 21.2 billion yuan ($2.9 billion). All of the newly listed firms were manufacturers, including 14 privately owned companies, with three companies being delisted in April.

Manufacturing remained the largest sector among listed companies, with 3,787 firms nationwide. The sector accounted for 59.6% of total market capitalization, up nearly 3 percentage points from the start of the year, according to the data.

Based on closing prices at the end of April, the total market value of domestic shares reached 117.2 trillion yuan ($16.3 trillion). The electronics components, electronic chemicals, and communications equipment sectors recorded some of the strongest gains, with each rising more than 20% month-on-month in market value.

Guangdong remained the province with the largest number of listed companies, home to 894 firms.

The association also said 1,875 Chinese companies were listed on major overseas markets as of the end of April.

(By Zhang Jiahao)