Mine blast victims given psychological counseling

A medical worker tends to a miner injured in the gas explosion accident at the Liushenyu coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province, on Sunday. (Photo:Yang Chenguang/ Xinhua)

Medical workers have rushed to provide mental health support to people affected by a mine accident in northern China's Shanxi province to help them cope with trauma.

The gas explosion that struck the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Changzhi city, on Friday evening killed 82 people, with two still missing. A total of 128 people were injured, including four in serious or critical condition.

At Changzhi People's Hospital, all 31 injured patients have received systematic psychological assessments and intervention and are generally in stable condition, said Zhao Bing, a psychologist at the hospital, in an interview on Tuesday.

"We began evaluating their emotional and mental status on the very first day they were admitted, after doctors checked their physical condition and confirmed that their vital signs were stable," she said.

Along with therapists and psychiatrists dispatched from higher-level hospitals, Zhao said medical personnel are conducting daily ward rounds and one-on-one interviews to monitor patients' mood changes, sleep patterns and psychological recovery progress.

"Most of them are now eating and sleeping normally and resting well without much distress," she said, adding that their physical condition is also stable, though a few still experience mild dizziness or headaches, likely resulting from exposure to carbon monoxide.

Zhao said mental health workers are paying special attention to signs of anxiety, depression, repeated recollection of the accident scene, as well as nightmares, and are developing tailored recovery plans.

"Their most critical psychological need is to reestablish stability in environmental safety, personal safety and physical health, as well as a sense of trust in family care, social support, government assistance and medical treatment," Zhao said.

Cui Hongwei, a psychologist at the people's hospital in Qinyuan county, said many patients were worried about lingering physical symptoms, and their most urgent concern was full recovery.

"For miners who have survived a major disaster, rebuilding confidence is the most important thing," he said. "We want to help them slowly emerge from the shadow of the accident and return to normal life."

Cui said the hospital is carrying out daily one-on-one psychological interventions and prioritizing patients who tend to experience mood swings, repeatedly recall the accident or suffer from insomnia.

He added that after all patients are discharged, the hospital will continue to provide follow-up consultations for at least one week and up to three months.

Under the guidance of the National Health Commission, a total of 10 psychologists have been dispatched by the province to support psychological relief work, according to local authorities.

At the same time, two social workers are accompanying each victim's family, providing emotional support and counseling. Detailed compensation and assistance plans are being formulated, authorities said.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced on Tuesday that it would supervise the handling of the case involving the explosion.