Shifting tech landscape: Limited but lasting channels keep China-US science dialogue alive

Although strategic competition and technology restrictions have reshaped bilateral ties in recent years, scientific cooperation between China and the United States has not come to a halt. Instead, it is evolving into a more selective and layered framework focused on non-sensitive research, academic exchange and global governance challenges.

From the renewal of the China-US Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement to youth AI dialogue programs and STEM education initiatives, recent interactions suggest that both sides are still seeking ways to preserve communication in areas of shared interest.

A narrower but continuing framework

The China-US Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement was renewed in late 2024.

First signed in 1979, the agreement has supported joint research projects and exchanges between scientists from the two countries for more than four decades.

According to publicly available information, the renewed agreement includes updated provisions related to research safeguards, data management and intellectual property protection.

The scope of cooperation under the agreement is narrower than in previous years. Public-interest areas including public health, environmental science and disaster prevention remain among the fields covered by bilateral exchanges.

Academic and engineering exchanges continue

Science and engineering forums have continued to provide opportunities for communication between researchers from the two countries.

Recent exchange activities have covered topics including sustainable development, biomedical research, engineering cooperation and artificial intelligence applications.

"Planetary health," a concept linking environmental conditions and human health, has also appeared as a discussion topic in recent academic exchanges involving Chinese and American researchers.

Several engineering-related exchange activities involving young researchers have recently been held in Hong Kong.

Discussions during these events included engineering cooperation, interdisciplinary research and AI applications in healthcare and traditional medicine.

Education and youth programs maintain momentum

Educational institutions in China and the United States have also continued exchange activities.

On April 10, the second China-US STEM Education Exchange Seminar was held in Quanzhou, Fujian Province. Educators and institutions from both countries discussed topics including AI literacy, robotics education and digital learning platforms.

Student dialogue programs have also continued in recent months.

In March, students from Yale University and Renmin University of China participated in an AI-themed exchange program in Beijing. Discussions included artificial intelligence governance, emerging technologies and China-US relations.

Another youth science and technology exchange program held in Beijing in April included activities related to innovation and entrepreneurship involving Chinese and American participants.

Track II dialogue expands into emerging technology governance

Alongside official exchanges, Track II dialogues involving scholars, industry representatives and research institutions have also continued.

Recent discussions have included topics such as low-altitude economy development, drones, urban air mobility systems and AI safety governance.

Artificial intelligence governance has become a recurring topic in bilateral academic and policy discussions as countries increase attention on AI regulation, safety and ethics.

Multiple channels of exchange remain

Current China-US science exchanges involve a range of channels, including government agreements, academic forums, educational programs and youth dialogue activities.

Recent cooperation has focused more on areas such as public health, education, environmental research and technology governance.

Despite ongoing differences in some areas of science and technology, exchanges in a number of non-sensitive fields continue through institutional and academic platforms.