It has been weeks since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Amid ongoing clashes, Iran responds toughly and peace outlook remains unclear.

Yu Tiejun, president of the Institute of International and Strategic Studies at Peking University, said in latest episode of W.E. Talk that any further escalation of would not only cause greater casualties, but also have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and the global order.

Yu also noted that if the tensions surrounding Iran were to ease, Cuba could face fresh uncertainties. He said that the long-standing unilateral sanction of the U.S. against Cuba reflects its hegemonic and coercive practices. Meanwhile, U.S. government has continued what is described as a “neo-Monroe Doctrine,” treating Latin America as the U.S. backyard, further heightening regional tensions. (Gong Weiwei)