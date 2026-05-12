Trade consultations key to global stability, growth

A new round of China-U.S. economic and trade talks is vital to reducing business uncertainties and improving global economic confidence amid persistent geopolitical and trade challenges, experts and business executives said on Monday.

According to information released by the Ministry of Commerce, Vice-Premier He Lifeng, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to hold economic and trade consultations with the United States in the Republic of Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from Wednesday to Friday, market watchers said the high-level interactions in the ROK are expected to further stabilize bilateral economic ties and keep the channels of effective communication open.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, the two sides will be guided by the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their meeting in Busan and during previous calls, and will hold consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern.

Experts said the consultations between the world's largest and second-largest economies are likely to focus on trade, technology and supply chain concerns amid heightened global tensions.

Zhang Yilun, a research associate at the Washington-based Institute for China-America Studies, said the talks might help to create a smoother atmosphere ahead of the leaders' meeting in Beijing.

Raj Subramaniam, chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council, said that direct and sustained dialogue between the U.S. and China is critical for addressing complex economic challenges and advancing long-term stability and growth.

Zhao Minghao, a professor and deputy director of Fudan University's Center for American Studies, said the U.S. leader's visit to China will provide an important opportunity for both sides to explore channels of engagement.

Zhao said that these interactions not only contribute to greater stability in the China-U.S. relationship, but also improve expectations for restoring efficiency and predictability across global industrial and supply chains, underscoring that dialogue remains essential for managing differences and supporting practical cooperation.

Edgard Kagan, senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia, said that Washington's priorities include securing expanded Chinese rare earth supplies and establishing a framework for future bilateral discussions on artificial intelligence risks and safety, while Beijing seeks more stable ties and predictable U.S. tariff policies.

Wu Xinbo, dean of Fudan University's Institute of International Studies, said the Middle East conflict has heightened concerns over global energy security, shipping routes and regional stability, and both China and the U.S. have strong incentives to prevent further escalation.

"Any consensus reached by the two sides on maintaining regional stability could carry broader global implications," Wu said.

Against this backdrop, Mei Xinyu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, said that stable China-U.S. business ties would support international trade flows, ease supply chain disruptions and improve investor confidence amid intensifying strategic competition.

Echoing the sentiment, Ian Shih, president for China at U.S. industrial automation company Rockwell Automation, said that China's vast market, complete industrial ecosystem and continued high-level opening-up provide strong support for companies seeking long-term growth and diversified application opportunities.

Lin Chunmei, president and general manager of Corning China, said the U.S. industrial materials manufacturer will deepen localized manufacturing and innovation in sectors including display, optical communications and automobiles in China.