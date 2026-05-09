(W.E. Talk) Latin America resists aligning with the U.S.

In the latest episode of W.E. Talk, Ricardo Martínez-Esquivel, a professor at the University of Costa Rica, noted that Latin American countries have long been viewed as the U.S. “backyard.” Amid a new round of geopolitical competition, the region now is facing a dilemma: either to align with the U.S. or to pursue its own development path.

Esquivel said that Latin American countries such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia are more inclined to maintain independence.

He stressed that all countries, regardless of size, should have the equal rights to dialogue and negotiation, and should safeguard their sovereignty and identity through cooperation. The world, he argued, needs diversity rather than domination by a single power. International affairs should not be dictated by any one country, as each nation plays an important role in the functioning of the global system. (Gong Weiwei)