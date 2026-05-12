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China outlines legislative priorities for 2026

2026-05-12 08:44:29Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China on Monday outlined its 2026 legislative priorities, as the country released annual legislative plans for both the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and the State Council.

With a focus on strengthening legal frameworks related to public well-being, lawmakers will advance revisions to the Road Traffic Safety Law and the Teachers Law and draft laws on social assistance, healthcare security, and childcare services, according to the annual legislative agenda of the NPC Standing Committee.

The agenda also includes drafting laws on state-owned assets, finance, procuratorial public-interest litigation and combating cross-border corruption.

The State Council will formulate regulations on the development of a unified national market, judicial offices and investigation and rectification of potential production safety hazards, according to its annual legislative agenda. 

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