Trump weighs restarting military operation to guide ships out of Hormuz Strait

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he is considering restarting and expanding Project Freedom, a U.S. military operation to guide commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

If resumed, the project would be conducted this time with an expanded scope beyond just escorting vessels through the crucial global waterway, Trump told Fox News.

No final decision on whether to restart the project has been made, Trump added.

The U.S. military launched the project one week ago, and Trump suspended it less than 48 hours later.

Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of U.S. sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Sunday.