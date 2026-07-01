Xi urges CPC to realize missions in new era

All members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) should stay firm in convictions, and forge ahead with continuous efforts to realize the Party's missions in the new era and on the new journey, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, said on Wednesday.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when addressing a gathering celebrating the 105th founding anniversary of the CPC in Beijing.

The whole Party must adhere to the basic theory, basic line, and basic policy of the Party, Xi said.

The whole Party must always rely on the people to create great historical feat, Xi stressed.

The whole Party must actively respond to risks and challenges on the path forward, Xi noted.

The whole Party must continuously promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

The whole Party must advance full and rigorous Party self-governance with sustained efforts, Xi emphasized.