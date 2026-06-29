Israeli army blows up tunnel in S. Lebanon, blast heard across region

The Israeli army detonated a tunnel in the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun on Sunday, with the blast heard across wide areas, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to a joint statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the underground tunnel destroyed on Sunday night measured more than 200 meters long and over 25 meters deep, and contained hundreds of weapons and several launch shafts allegedly intended to strike Israeli territory.

The statement noted that Israel had informed the United States in advance of the destruction.

"Israeli military soldiers will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure, remove threats from northern Israeli communities and maintain the security of Israeli citizens," it said.

Prior to the explosion, the Israeli military had informed local authorities in northern Israel that a powerful explosion was expected, which could trigger earthquake warning systems.

Following the detonation, the Israeli Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said in a statement that the warning system had detected a seismic event in southern Lebanon due to a controlled explosion.

The latest incidents occurred amid continued Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon despite the framework agreement reached on Friday between the United States, Israel, and Lebanon.

The agreement includes a partial Israeli withdrawal from two areas in southern Lebanon and is intended to pave the way toward a lasting peace between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 28 has risen to 4,247 killed and 12,195 injured.