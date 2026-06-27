"China's speed is insane!" Canadian AI CEO seeks cooperation sparks

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the key topics at the 2026 Summer Davos forum. During the forum, Hassan Murad, co-founder and CEO of Canada-based Intuitive AI, praised China's remarkable speed in AI research and devlopment implementation and commercial execution, noting that this is an area Canada can truly learn from.

Meanwhile, he expressed his hope that, building on the already solid foundation of bilateral cooperation in AI research, technological development, and safety and security, the two countries will forge a deeper AI partnership to achieve shared progress. (Xue Lingqiao, Tang Yuxian and Dai Yue, Intern: Wu Jingjing)