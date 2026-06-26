Insights | Serbian exhibitor: Serbia-China ties grow stronger, China is my second home

At the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Serbian exhibitor Maria Martic said in an interview with China News Network that China and Serbia enjoy excellent political and economic relations.

The goods produced by these companies in Serbia are exported not only to China but also to markets across Europe, the United States, and beyond, Martic noted.

She noted that although this is her first time to attend the CISCE, China has long been her “second home,” because her employer Dragon Maritime serves as a sub-agent for COSCO Shipping Lines, China's largest shipping company.

Through this expo, she hopes she can represent her employer to establish strong connections with Chinese counterparts and make the Serbian market more familiar to Chinese businesses.

Maria emphasized that China is the main export market for Serbian goods, and the CISCE provides a valuable opportunity to further promote Serbian services in the Chinese market. (Zhang Dongfang, Lin Zhuowei, and Gong Weiwei)