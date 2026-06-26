Xi says China ready to establish security partnership with Cambodia

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said China is willing to establish a security partnership with Cambodia, and work with Cambodia to make sustained efforts to root out the chronic problem of telecom fraud.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing, adding China highly commends Cambodia's determination and actions to crack down on telecom and online fraud.