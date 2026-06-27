The next EV you see — its lifeblood may trace back to a 6,000-square-kilometer salt lake in northwestern China.

This is Geermu, China's "Salt Lake City." Its mineral reserves could blanket all of Europe under a meter of salt. Yet for decades, the extreme magnesium-to-lithium ratio made extraction nearly impossible.

Then Chinese engineers cracked it with decades of efforts. A proprietary "adsorption + membrane" process slashed production time from 2 years to 2 months and doubled lithium recovery.

Today, 1 in every 8 EVs sold worldwide could trace its lithium to Qinghai's salt lakes. The "white energy" from this remote "Salt Lake City" in China is powering the world to a greener future.