13 injured, no deaths in 5.5-magnitude quake in southwest China's Sichuan

No deaths were reported and 13 people sustained minor injuries as of 3:30 a.m. Monday after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Monday.

The injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment, and 196 others have been relocated. Relief efforts are underway in an orderly manner, according to Yibin earthquake relief command headquarters.

The earthquake occurred at 0:12 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time). The epicenter was monitored at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 6 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The China Earthquake Administration has initiated a Level-III emergency response following the quake.