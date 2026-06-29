Monday Jun 29, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Society

13 injured, no deaths in 5.5-magnitude quake in southwest China's Sichuan

2026-06-29 08:57:21Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

No deaths were reported and 13 people sustained minor injuries as of 3:30 a.m. Monday after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Gaoxian County in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, local authorities said Monday.

The injured have been sent to hospitals for treatment, and 196 others have been relocated. Relief efforts are underway in an orderly manner, according to Yibin earthquake relief command headquarters.

The earthquake occurred at 0:12 a.m. Monday (Beijing Time). The epicenter was monitored at 28.50 degrees north latitude and 104.69 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 6 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The China Earthquake Administration has initiated a Level-III emergency response following the quake. 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]