Paddling across cultures: Toronto dragon boat race festival returns

The 38th Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival was held on Toronto Centre Island from June 13 to 14, attracting more than 120 teams and over 5,000 athletes from around the world.

Despite heavy rain on the second day, enthusiasm remained high among competitors and spectators. First held in 1989, the annual festival has grown into one of the largest dragon boat events outside Asia.

This year's festival also featured Chinese culture and tourism interactive zones, where visitors experienced traditional Chinese crafts, such as calligraphy, paper-cutting and dough sculptures. A "Tea for Harmony" sideline event, which included cultural performances and food stalls showcasing Chinese and local flavors, also proved popular among festivalgoers.

Luo Weidong, China's consul general in Toronto, said dragon boat racing embodies the spirit of teamwork, perseverance and striving for excellence, which transcends borders. Highlighting China's new visa-free policy for Canadian citizens — which permits stays of up to 30 days — Luo invited Canadians to visit China to watch dragon boat races and experience its rich cultural heritage and modern development.