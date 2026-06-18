Green transformation of Chongqing's 'park city' efforts draws overseas media

By Liu Xinyu and Liang Qinqing

(ECNS) – More than 30 overseas Chinese media and community leaders visited Xiuhu Park in Bishan District of Chongqing on Tuesday to see firsthand the district's commitment to green development and its efforts to build a "park city" that blends ecological restoration with cultural heritage.

Bishan has built 38 themed parks across the district, including Xiuhu Park, weaving a 15-minute park living circle that makes the entire city feel like an open ecological park.

Equipped with public toilets, rest areas, and convenience stations, all parks in the district are free to the public, enabling residents to enjoy the dividends of green development."

An aerial view of Xiuhu Park in Bishan District of Chongqing, June 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

In its early years, Bishan's industries developed in an unsustainable, resource-heavy way, causing damage to the local ecology. In recent years, the district has shifted its development approach, integrating mountains, water, forests and urban spaces in a carefully planned natural landscape that balances urban vitality with rural tranquility.

Through systematic water management and the strategic placement of city parks, Bishan has embarked on a green development path that rises with water and thrives with greenery.

Xiuhu Park serves as the centerpiece of Bishan's integrated ecological and cultural vision. The park features a harmonious interplay of hills, water, rock formations and woodlands. It is home to more than 800 plant species, including over 300 flowering varieties, ensuring blooms in every season. Scattered along the waterways are more than 1,000 ornamental rocks, adding a touch of natural charm.

Strolling along the lakeside trail, visitors are greeted by shimmering emerald waters, waterbirds skimming the surface, and lush greenery dotted with blossoms in full bloom -- a serene tableau of harmony between people and nature.

Guo Jipeng, vice editor-in-chief of New Broad, paused to take in the view during the visit. "A city park is not just about landscapes," he said. "It also embeds thousand-year-old local stories among the plants and rocks. The model of ecological and cultural symbiosis is highly instructive and worth sharing with overseas Chinese communities."

Building on its strong ecological foundation, Bishan continues to enrich its cultural tourism offerings, empowering tradition with fresh experiences. The Xiuhu Lake Auto Campsite blends tent areas, a barbecue park, and historical remains, where ancient and modern leisure scenes converge.

"Bishan has struck a balance between ecological protection, cultural preservation and urban development," said Chen Zhiyi, Chongqing representative of the Korea Sichuan-Chongqing General Chamber of Commerce.

"Xiuhu Lake bears witness to Bishan's transformation from water restoration to a citywide park-building campaign. This city, hidden in the landscape, is telling a living story of green transformation to the world," Chen added.