Beijing book fair fosters cultural bonds

Visitors explore the 32nd edition of the Beijing International Book Fair, which kicks off in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo/CHINA DAILY

The 32nd edition of the Beijing International Book Fair opened on Wednesday at the China National Convention Center, offering visitors the chance to embark on a literary journey across cultures.

Running through Sunday, the fair is playing host to 1,700 exhibitors from 82 countries and regions, including more than 1,100 overseas exhibitors. There are over 220,000 kinds of high-quality physical books on display and over 1,000 online and offline cultural exchange activities planned.

At the pavilion of the United Arab Emirates, which is this year's country of honor, 17-year-old Reeman Abdulla introduced her illustrated book about the Ghaf Tree, the country's national tree.

"We take leaves from the Ghaf Tree, mash them and mix them with different ingredients such as dried lemon and herbs to create something completely new," she said, adding that the book illustrates how, when and why such concoctions are made.

Abdulla AlAli, who is heading the delegation of the UAE's Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said the country is prioritizing a more immersive experience for visitors at this year's event.

"We aim to bring Emirati children's books to life through live and theatrical readings," he said."Through this captivating approach, we will highlight the core values embedded in our stories — such as community, harmony and resilience — allowing young visitors to absorb these ideas in a natural and engaging way."

The Ghaf Tree, he noted, is a symbol of resilience and unity. "By sharing symbols like the Ghaf, we are showing Chinese people that while our landscapes may differ, our core human values and our commitment to environmental stewardship are beautifully aligned," AlAli said.

At the Hong Kong Pavilion, visitors can don virtual-reality headsets to explore the city through the eyes of its most celebrated writers. They can walk through Mong Kok as captured in Leung Ping-kwan's prose, explore the whimsical world of Xi Xi's My City, wander the redbrick corridors of The University of Hong Kong beloved by Eileen Chang, or step into the tenement buildings from Liu Yi-chang's Intersection.

The pavilion offers a curated journey that turns reading into a spatial experience, inviting visitors to rediscover Hong Kong's layered culture through words and walks.

Under the theme of "Hong Kong Literary Strolls", the exhibition not only demonstrates how literature transforms urban spaces into cultural soil, but also how the city presents a literary vision rooted in tradition while reaching out to the global stage.

"Through the dialogue between literature and the city, we showcase the cultural essence and charm of Hong Kong, and tell its story from diverse perspectives," said Lai Saiming, commissioner for cultural and creative industries of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the victory of the Red Army's Long March (1934-36). At the Chinese Writers Pavilion, literary works inspired by that epic journey are showcased.

"The Long March not only wrote a magnificent epic in the history of the Chinese revolution, but also instilled in the nation an indomitable spirit, which has become an inexhaustible source of inspiration for Chinese literature," said Wu Yiqin, vice-president of the China Writers Association.

"We have highlighted this theme in this year's exhibition, presenting works that look back at history and pay tribute to our predecessors through literature, with the aim of gathering powerful spiritual strength for national rejuvenation," he added.

The 2026 Beijing International Literature Week also kicked off on Wednesday, aiming to build a high-level platform for literary exchanges between China and the world.

At the opening ceremony, Chilean writer Ramon Diaz Eterovic said that he was thrilled to see more Chinese works being translated and introduced to Chile, and Chilean translations finding their way into major Chinese bookstores.

"Literature has the power to transcend borders, express our emotions and help us understand the diverse experiences of people in different realities," he said. "It can also convey ideas, foster dialogue and break down barriers of ignorance and prejudice."

During his visit to Beijing, Eterovic said that he hopes to make new friends and gain deeper insights into the latest literary developments in China and around the world.