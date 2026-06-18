Beijing rolls out cultural events for Dragon Boat Festival

Beijing will stage more than 1,800 cultural and tourism activities during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday under a citywide program organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, aiming to enrich holiday experiences for residents and visitors.

More than 200 key events will be distributed across all districts, transforming the capital into a citywide "festival park" featuring folk traditions, food markets, handicrafts and immersive experiences.

To guide visitors, authorities have curated a shortlist of over 30 recommended activities. In Dongcheng district, the "Aroma of Wangfujing" series will link multiple venues including digital art spaces, theaters and cultural landmarks, while themed markets will add a contemporary lifestyle touch.

Xicheng district will host Dragon Boat Festival programs at Beihai Park, featuring intangible cultural heritage cuisine and craft markets. Chaoyang district's Beijing Folklore Museum will offer hands-on workshops such as sachet making and multicolored silk cord weaving.

Fengtai district will stage its 13th "Flowers in Bloom" Dragon Boat Cultural Fair at Nanyuan Forest and Wetland Park, while Shijingshan district will present folk performances and street parades as part of a broader traditional culture festival. Shougang Park will also feature a circus performance by the China National Acrobatic Troupe.

Hotels across the city are joining the celebration with themed food festivals, family activities and holiday gift packages inspired by traditional customs.

The capital city has also launched 10 themed rural tourism routes under the "Enjoy Zongzi, Travel Through Beijing Suburbs" campaign, combining folk culture, homestays, village cafes and seasonal fruit picking.

An additional set of 15 curated one- and two-day itineraries focuses on seasonal cherries, apricots and other local produce, targeting family and short-distance leisure travel.

Suburban districts are also rolling out signature events. Tongzhou will host a Grand Canal dragon boat carnival, while Miyun's Gubei Water Town will stage a Great Wall-themed dragon boat festival. Changping will offer lakeside camping, cycling and night light shows, Pinggu will host a crayfish festival with interactive food challenges, and Yanqing will present cultural activities at the foot of the Great Wall, including folk parades and traditional music performances.

Additionally, a total of 278 licensed performance productions, covering 1,136 shows, are scheduled during the holiday, spanning theaters, dance, musicals and concerts.

The city is also integrating AI with cultural creativity through a joint initiative with a digital music platform, allowing the public to create and publish Dragon Boat Festival-themed songs inspired by Beijing's traditions.

Ten themed exhibition routes will connect more than 20 major exhibitions with museums, cultural landmarks and commercial districts, encouraging visitors to explore the city through art and heritage.

Public cultural institutions across the city will host 481 community events, including reading sessions, workshops, lectures and performances, offering accessible cultural experiences close to home.