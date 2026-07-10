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28 killed in factory fire in east China's Fujian

2026-07-10 15:22:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A factory fire left 28 people dead in Jinjiang, a county-level city in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said at a press conference on Friday.

The fire hit a footwear factory in Jiangtou Village, Chendai Township of Jinjiang City at 12:04 p.m. Thursday.

A press conference is held in Quanzhou, on July 10, 2026, to brief the public on the fire at Huiteng Footwear Co., Ltd. in Jinjiang City. (Photo/China News Service)
A press conference is held in Quanzhou, on July 10, 2026, to brief the public on the fire at Huiteng Footwear Co., Ltd. in Jinjiang City. (Photo/China News Service)

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 12:10 p.m., by which time the building was already engulfed in flames. A total of 213 people were evacuated, with several people reported trapped or missing.

Rescue operations were largely completed.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

(By Kira)

 
 

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