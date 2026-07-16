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Comicomment: Behind NATO's show of unity lies a deepening divide

2026-07-16 17:19:33Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download
The two-day NATO Summit concluded in Ankara, Turkey, exposing deepening cracks within the alliance rather than demonstrating unity. On key issues—including defense spending, support for Ukraine, and NATO's strategic direction—the allies failed to reach meaningful consensus, laying bare their widening differences.

The two-day NATO Summit concluded in Ankara, Turkey, exposing deepening cracks within the alliance rather than demonstrating unity. On key issues—including defense spending, support for Ukraine, and NATO's strategic direction—the allies failed to reach meaningful consensus, laying bare their widening differences.

During the summit, Washington used defense spending targets as leverage, linking support for Ukraine to trade pressure in an effort to advance its own agenda through NATO. Meanwhile, several European countries accelerated efforts toward defense integration and greater strategic autonomy, signaling a diminished reliance on U.S. security guarantees. While the United States treated its allies as bargaining chips, Europe emphasized greater burden- and risk-sharing. Although the summit produced a joint declaration, it failed to mask profound disagreements over security priorities and the alliance's future. Behind the display of unity, NATO remains increasingly divided at its core.

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