Yangtze River crossing event held in central CHina's Wuhan

(ECNS) -- Swimmers from across the Taiwan Strait joined hands as they crossed the Yangtze River in Wuhan, the capital of central China's Hubei Province, on Thursday as part of the 51st annual Wuhan July 16 Cross-Yangtze River Swimming event.

The individual race of the 51st Wuhan Yangtze River Crossing event kicks off at Hanyangmen Wharf in Wuchang, Wuhan, on July 16, 2026. (Photo/ China News Service）

Nearly 2,000 swimmers in 29 teams took part in the mass crossing, in addition to a separate individual race. This year, 17 Taiwanese swimmers participated, ranging from professional athletes to seasoned open-water swimmers and young students.

Taiwanese swimmers first joined the Wuhan event in 2011 and have continued to participate in various forms since then. Zhang Ziyang of Hubei claimed the men's championship for the fifth time, clocking 11 minutes and 33 seconds, while Xia Zixuan of Wuhan retained her women's crown with a time of 12 minutes and 52 seconds.