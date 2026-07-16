(W.E. Talk) Former Malaysian Ambassador to China: Intensified ASEAN-China coordination sends signal of commitment to regional stability

(ECNS) -- In a more complex geopolitical environment, the coordination between China and ASEAN is more frequent than ever, noted Dato Abdul Majid, President of the Malaysia-China Friendship Association and former Malaysian ambassador to China noted in the latest W.E. Talk.

When it comes to issues related to South China Sea, Majid said China and ASEAN should continue to have strong communication at all levels to prevent the issue from escalating.

He also warned that both sides must be in control of the event before the situation becomes toxic then it could be exploited by players in the outside. He said that ASEAN and China advocate an open multilateral international order. If they agree to some sort of understanding, it sends the world a signal of commitment to regional stability. (Wu Xinru)