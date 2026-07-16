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Chinese online platforms pledge tougher action against pirated books and publications

2026-07-16 16:55:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Twelve major Chinese internet platforms, including e-commerce marketplaces and social media companies, have pledged to strengthen efforts against copyright infringement and the online sale of pirated publications, China's National Copyright Administration said.

According to a statement published by the administration, platforms including Taobao and JD.com have issued separate commitments in recent weeks.

The companies said they would strengthen verification of merchants selling publications, remove infringing and pirated books, and improve complaint and reporting channels for copyright holders.

The platforms also pledged to implement notice-and-takedown procedures more effectively and to increase penalties against merchants found to be violating copyright rules.

They said they would cooperate with regulators and law enforcement authorities in addressing illegal online sales and distribution of pirated content.

China has stepped up intellectual property enforcement in recent years as authorities seek to strengthen copyright protection and regulate online marketplaces.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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