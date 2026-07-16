Chinese water deer fawn rescued from floodwaters in northeast China

(ECNS) -- Officers from Donggou Forest Police Station recently rescued an injured Chinese water deer fawn from a riverbank in the Wangqing forest area of northeast China’s Jilin province.

Police officers release the rescued Chinese water deer fawn into a forest. (Photo: Wangqing Forest Police)

The species is under second-class state protection in China. Days of heavy rain linked to Typhoon Bavi had caused local waterways to surge.

The officers found the soaked and exhausted animal during a flood patrol. It had injured a leg and could not stand after being swept to the riverbank by fast-moving water.

Wildlife conservation specialists cleaned, disinfected and bandaged the wound, and gave the fawn water and fresh grass. After about an hour, it regained enough strength to walk on its own.

After assessing its condition and ability to survive in the wild, rescuers released the fawn in a densely vegetated forest away from rivers and flood-prone areas.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)