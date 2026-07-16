'Taiwan independence' incompatible with peace, stability across the Taiwan Strait: Chinese Embassy in Hungary

(ECNS) -- "Taiwan independence" is incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and seeking "independence" by soliciting external support is a dead end, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the Chinese Embassy on Facebook, it said it has noted the erroneous assertions made by Wang Yilong of the "Taipei Representative Office in Hungary", which distort the one-China principle by touting "Taiwan independence" and misrepresenting the non-existent "bilateral ties" between Hungary and Taiwan.

The Embassy spokesperson pointed out that there exists no bilateral relationship between Hungary and China's Taiwan region and the "Taipei Representative Office in Hungary" is not a diplomatic mission.

The spokesperson emphasized that Wang has no diplomatic status and is in no way a diplomatic representative. He is but a separatist engaged in "Taiwan independence" activities, whose attempt to gain entry to an event hosted by the diplomatic corps in Hungary under the guise of a diplomatic official ended with his being escorted out.

"There is but one China in the world, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," the spokesperson said.

"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. This is both historical fact and present reality. It also represents the broad consensus of the international community and a basic norm governing international relations."

A series of international legal instruments, including the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation, the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, and UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, have clearly established the status of Taiwan. Taiwan has never been, is not, and never will be a country, the spokesperson stressed.

The spokesperson said China respects the rights of all countries to navigate relevant waters of the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, but opposes any provocative actions taken under the pretext of freedom of navigation that threaten China's sovereignty and security.

China and Hungary share a longstanding friendship and successive Hungarian Governments have adhered to the one-China principle, the spokesperson said.

Noting the parliamentary elections held in Hungary in April, the spokesperson said China fully respects the choice made by the Hungarian people and stands ready to continue developing friendly relations with Hungary and to deepen practical cooperation on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, so as to deliver greater benefits to the two peoples.

Following the formation of Hungary's new Government and National Assembly, friendly interactions have taken place between the top leaders of the two countries, providing guidance for the future development of bilateral relations, the spokesperson noted.

It is no coincidence that Wang has chosen this particular moment to advance his erroneous narrative, with the sole aim of disrupting China-Hungary relations and undermining the friendly cooperation between the two countries, the spokesperson said.

"His ulterior motives are plain for all to see and his attempts to advance 'Taiwan independence' will never succeed," the spokesperson concluded.

(By Zhang Dongfang)