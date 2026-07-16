Ministry of Education adds 27 vocational majors focused on AI, robotics and emerging industries

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Education has added 27 new vocational education majors covering areas such as artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, the low-altitude economy and green energy, as the country seeks to align skills training with emerging industries and labor market demand.

The ministry said on Thursday that the additions include nine higher vocational diploma programs and 18 vocational undergraduate majors. Students will begin enrolling in the new programs in 2027.

Designed to support China's economic and industrial development plans through 2030, the new majors span 14 professional categories and 20 subcategories.

New offerings include humanoid robotics engineering technology, digital twin engineering technology, vehicle-to-everything communications technology, hydrogen energy engineering technology and low-altitude transportation engineering technology.

The ministry also added programs to address shortages in social services, including infant care and family guidance, as well as health and elderly care management.

China has added 169 vocational majors since introducing its current vocational education catalog in 2021, the ministry said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)