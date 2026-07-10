Recent data disclosed by the Japanese government reveals a substantial increase in military procurement. Driven by its defense buildup policy, the Ministry of Defense's procurement orders for machinery and equipment in fiscal 2025 reached nearly 2.69 trillion yen (about $168 billion), roughly three times the level of five years ago and accounting for almost half of all government procurement in that year.

Japan's military-industrial complex is dangerous not simply because it produces weapons, but because it creates the very demand for them. It does not merely serve military expansion—it actively fuels it. Once this self-reinforcing cycle of interests takes hold, it could propel Japan further down the path of remilitarization.

The so-called pursuit of security is merely a disguise for Japan's ambitions to rebuild its military capabilities. By repeatedly loosening restrictions and pouring resources into its defense industry, Japan risks nurturing a dangerous force under the guise of peace. Like a hazardous seed placed in an incubator fed by political division and military expansion, it continues to absorb the toxic nutrients of confrontation and conflict, potentially growing into a force that undermines regional stability.

The international community must remain vigilant, prevent the resurgence of militarism in any form, and work together to safeguard regional peace, stability, fairness and justice.