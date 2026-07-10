Young artisan brings ancient Chinese glazed art to modern life

(ECNS) -- A young artisan in Wanrong County, north China's Shanxi Province, is giving new life to the centuries-old craft of Chinese glazed ceramics by transforming traditional architectural elements into contemporary cultural products.

Refrigerator magnets made of glazed ceramics . (Photo: China News Service)

Wang Qianhe, a third-generation artisan, has introduced products including refrigerator magnets and decorative ornaments inspired by traditional glazed designs.

While preserving traditional production techniques, Wang is also developing new products to help more young consumers discover Shanxi's glazed ceramic heritage.

The combination of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design is creating new opportunities to preserve the craft while supporting the local cultural industry.

Wang Qianhe (R) talks with an artist about glazed art. (Photo: China News Service)

(By intern Zou Hanjun)