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Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing to make first official visit to Thailand in August

2026-07-17 10:38:58Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing will pay an official visit to Thailand in August, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow confirmed at a Bangkok press briefing on Wednesday.

 

Sihasak stressed the necessity of resuming dialogue to bring Myanmar back into ASEAN's diplomatic fold, noting that progress toward stability will be "step-by-step" rather than instantaneous.

Regional analysts believe ASEAN’s normalization of ties with Myanmar is becoming increasingly inevitable, with Thailand’s policy of "calibrated engagement" widely viewed as a pragmatic approach to easing tensions.

Sihasak also shared that detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi is reportedly in good health and well-cared-for, though independent verification is still required. Detailed arrangements for Min Aung Hlaing's upcoming visit are currently underway.

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