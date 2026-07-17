Jiangsu unveils 15 measures to boost overseas patent deployment

(ECNS) -- The Jiangsu provincial government on Thursday unveiled a new guideline aimed at boosting overseas patent filings, rolling out 15 measures to sharpen the global competitiveness of local industries.

The province will launch a patent navigation initiative, issuing around 10 patent navigation reports on key industries each year and providing customized micro-navigation services for about 80 companies. It will also select 10 export-oriented firms annually for overseas patent cultivation.

To bolster business support, Jiangsu will establish a list of key companies with overseas operations, classified by sector, strategy and target markets. At least 200 companies will receive tailored advisory services each year.

The government will also facilitate matchmaking sessions between major firms and professional service providers to offer risk assessments, early warnings and guidance on trade disputes.

Additionally, authorities plan to launch a digital intellectual property service platform, promote the integration of AI into IP management, and release 10 typical AI-driven IP application scenarios. The province will further encourage insurers to develop IP-related coverage and support banks in expanding intellectual property-backed financing services.

(By Tang Yuxian)