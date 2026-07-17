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Typhoon Maysak affects over 2.6 mln people in Guangxi, causing $3.27 billion in direct economic losses

2026-07-17 09:45:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- As of Thursday, Typhoon Maysak had affected 2.6 million people in 78 counties across 14 cities in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, causing direct economic losses of 22.18 billion yuan (about $3.27 billion), according to a government official.

At a press conference, Zhou Yunkui, deputy director of the Emergency Management Department of Guangxi, described Typhoon Maysak as one of the most severe natural disasters that hit Guangxi in recent years.

"The disaster has damaged 1.267 million hectares of crops, killed over 900,000 head of livestock, and collapsed 1,121 houses in 729 households," he said.

Guangxi has set up 321 centralized resettlement sites, accommodating a cumulative total of 19,348 people. As of now, 70 sites with 4,516 people still require continued shelter, according to Zhou.

Currently, supplies in the disaster areas are sufficient. In terms of relief and subsidies, Guangxi has secured 340 million yuan in national natural disaster relief funds and allocated 200 million yuan from the autonomous region's budget.

As of Thursday, it had received 678 million yuan in social donations. These funds will be distributed according to established standards and procedures, Zhou said.

Guangxi's disaster relief efforts are shifting toward resettlement of affected residents and restoration of infrastructure, he added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)
(By Zhang Dongfang)

 

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