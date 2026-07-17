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China's first 2,000-ton hydrogen fuel cell-powered cargo ship launched in Guangdong

2026-07-17 10:06:44Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China’s first 2,000-ton ton hydrogen fuel inland cargo ship, Yuntao 1, was launched in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province, on Thursday.

Developed by Yuntao Hydrogen Energy Technology in partnership with China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the vessel is currently China’s largest hydrogen-powered ship. Its launch marks a major breakthrough in the development of China’s hydrogen-powered equipment for large inland vessels.

Yuntao 1 waits to be launched at the shipyard on July 16, 2026. (Screenshot photo from China News Service)
Yuntao 1 waits to be launched at the shipyard on July 16, 2026. (Screenshot photo from China News Service)

The ship is about 70 meters long and has a range of 760 kilometers. It consumes approximately one kilogram of hydrogen per kilometer, while its fuel costs are 25% to 30% lower than those of conventional diesel vessels.

Equipped with independently developed core technologies, Yuntao 1 produces zero carbon emissions and can operate on complex waterways in major inland navigation areas, including the Yangtze River and Zhujiang River.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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