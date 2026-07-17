Chinese AI startup launches world's largest open-source AI model Kimi K3

(ECNS) -- Chinese AI startup Moonshot AI launched its latest model, Kimi K3, on Thursday. With 2.8 trillion parameters, Kimi K3 is currently the world’s largest open-source AI model, marking a new step in China’s AI development.

The model natively supports visual understanding and has a 1-million-token context window. It is designed for complex tasks including software engineering, knowledge work, in-depth research, and multimodal understanding.

Concept graphic of the Kimi K3. (Photo/Moonshot AI)

Moonshot AI said the model boasts 2.8 trillion parameters, enabling it to store more knowledge and identify complex patterns, thus improving its ability to understand questions and provide accurate answers.

Kimi K3’s overall intelligence is close to that of leading global closed-source models, according to evaluations. The company said it was trained using an independently developed underlying architecture and a systematic set of training methods.

Liu Tieyan, President of Beijing Zhongguancun Academy, said the strength of technology comes from openness and exchange. He noted that Chinese open-source models are moving from individual achievements toward collective breakthroughs, offering new approaches to global AI development.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)